WATERTOWN — Deidra Stokes walked with her father into the room where her 19-year-old sister’s body was laying. She could still see her sister the way she always was — the light of their family, a future veterinarian technician and the person who touched so many lives with her empathy and kindness.
The only difference was what they saw to be bruises and wounds covering Rayne Stokes’ upper body.
“At a minimum, she was assaulted,” said Donald Stokes, Rayne’s father, a 6-foot, 3-inch Army veteran. “From a teenager to an adult, I have beaten grown men that didn’t look as bad as my daughter.”
The Stokes family lost their sibling and daughter last week. They don’t want to impede an active police investigation into her death, but all they can do is tell people what they saw the morning she died.
Mr. Stokes, who lives in the town of Champion, remembers the detective who came to his house in the early hours this past Friday as nearly having tears in his eyes. The detective told him his daughter, who had turned 19 in August, had been found at about 3:05 a.m. along the Veteran’s Memorial Riverwalk, alive but unresponsive.
He said there were attempts to resuscitate her in the ambulance and at Samaritan Medical Center, but she was pronounced dead at about 5:30 a.m.
A few hours later, Mr. Stokes and his daughter, Deidra, say they went to the hospital to identify his daughter’s and her sister’s body. They said they walked into a room and Miss Stokes was mostly covered. What they could see was from her shoulders to her head, which they said was covered in bruises and injuries.
“My dad and I saw her and she was brutalized,” Deidra said. “But she was still my sister. I walked in there and I wasn’t scared to see her. It’s still Rayne. That’s my baby, but what was done to her is not something that anyone could have seen coming.”
It’s been nearly a week now since Miss Stokes was found. Her family isn’t sure how she got to the riverwalk off Newell Street, along the Black River. They believe she was driven there, but beyond that everything is still unclear.
“We have absolutely no idea,” Deidra said.
As they wait for updates on the investigation, they said the police have been wonderful and they’re trusting them do their jobs.
“They are very professional and we appreciate that,” Deidra said. “We ask that they only call us whenever there are tangible updates. We don’t want courtesy calls.”
As patient as they are, they continue to hear speculation on how she might have died. They said the autopsy and toxicology report is not finished, and her death certificate still lists the cause of death as undetermined, but they still want the public to know what they saw.
“There is a lot of speculation and it’s a small town,” Deidra said. “Things just are what they are.”
Between what they’ve seen and what detectives have told the family, they have to believe there was foul play. On Wednesday, city police were still declining comment on the investigation.
“We just want closure on this,” Mr. Stokes said. “We want the people responsible for this to be held accountable for what they did to her and everybody around her.”
And there were a lot of people around her. Miss Stokes, a 2019 graduate of Carthage Central High School, was known to be empathetic and able to listen to anyone about anything, which makes it no surprise that the condolences online and over the phone have flooded in from friends across the country whom she has touched.
The common theme was how sweet and understanding she was.
“She had a soft spot for the underdog,” Deidra said. “Anybody who might have been less fortunate, that was her bread and butter. Those were the people she liked so much.”
It’s no wonder she wanted to work with animals. She had a dog at home in Champion named Blaze, and though she was planning to go to school for massage therapy, her long-term goal was to become a veterinarian technician.
“It was a perfect fit,” Deidra said. “She had a huge passion for dogs and just animals in general — big and small. She would have been great at that.”
The outpouring of love has given her mother at least some comfort in such a dark and uncertain time.
“That’s the word that comes to mind,” said her mother, Tessa Stokes, also a veteran. “It’s comforting to know she touched so many lives in a very positive way.”
There is a vigil scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the riverwalk, which the Stokes family said they wouldn’t miss.
Due to COVID-19, there isn’t a funeral service scheduled. Miss Stokes will be cremated and her life will be further celebrated Saturday at her home in Carthage, where friends can go to give their condolences, look at photos and talk about the person she was.
“She was just so kind,” her mother said. “She loved people and she was just a sweetheart. Since she was a little girl, I’ve always called her our sunshine. She was our light, and she’s still our light.”
