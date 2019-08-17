GLENFIELD — Lewis County sheriff’s deputies charged a town of Ava woman with three misdemeanors on Monday related to a July 31 incident.
Jessica L. Cross, 34, was charged with third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.
According to the news release, sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a domestic incident at about 7 a.m. July 31 at a town of New Bremen home. Ms. Cross allegedly stabbed the victim in the arm with a key, bit and kicked him, the report said.
Ms. Cross was issued tickets to appear in the New Bremen Town Court at a later date.
