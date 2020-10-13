LAKE PLACID — A 29-year-old Oswego County woman was arrested by state police Monday after she allegedly stole thousands of dollars while employed by Community Bank and working at the Lake Placid branch.
According to state police, Francesca L. Riley, of West Monroe, stole about $35,400 between Jan. 1, 2018, and Sept. 17, 2019. She was charged with three counts of third-degree grand larceny and three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument in connection with the alleged theft.
Ms. Riley was arraigned at the North Elba Town Court, where she was released on her own recognizance. She’s scheduled to return to the same court at a later, unspecified date.
