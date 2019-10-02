BLACK RIVER — A Black River man faces five counts of petit larceny.
State police charged Thomas R. Riley, 50, with petit larceny at 3:05 p.m. Saturday on Burnup Road in the town of Rutland.
The charge follows Mr. Riley’s previous arrest at 2:11 p.m. Sept. 1 at 107 Briarwood Meadows, when he was charged with four counts of petit larceny.
Mr. Riley was issued appearance tickets after his initial charges, but later held on cash bail following his most recent charge.
Further details were not made available by state police.
