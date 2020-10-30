CARTHAGE — A Black River woman has been charged by state police for allegedly damaging a Carthage High School athletic field and a lawn on Rock Lane with her vehicle.
Takaria L. Jackson, 32, was charged Thursday with third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Ms. Jackson is also accused of threatening a male with a pipe after he confronted her about damaging his neighbor’s lawn.
According to Carthage Central School District Superintendent of Schools Jennifer L. Premo, the matter has been turned over to the district’s insurance company and the school district is fully cooperating with state police’s investigation.
The district turned over video surveillance footage showing the damage to the soccer practice fields, which are located on the high school campus to the left of the front parking lot. According to Mrs. Premo, no damage was done to the baseball field, nor to Comet Field.
Ms. Jackson was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in the Town of Champion Court at 3 p.m. on Nov. 12.
