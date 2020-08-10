WATERTOWN — Lee M. Adkins, 29, of 724 West Main St., Apt 4, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass by city police at 5:12 p.m. on Sunday.
According to police records, Mr. Adkins climbed into the side window of Timothy J. Halferty’s apartment at 142 Union St., Watertown.
Trevion K.J. Hale, 20, of 10314 Fourth Armored Division Drive, Apt 202, Fort Drum, was charged with disorderly conduct for unreasonable noise by city police at 5:15 a.m. on Sunday.
Police say that Mr. Hale continuously yelled profanities and screamed, while running back and forth along East Main Street in Watertown, to the point that local residents exited their homes to see what the noise was about. Police also say Mr. Hale did not stop yelling after being told to quiet down multiple times by a uniformed officer.
Mr. Hale, who is a soldier stationed on Fort Drum, was processed and released to military custody after being given an appearance ticket.
Givi Chachanidze, 30, of 167 Crosspointe Drive in East Brunswick, N.J., was charged with petit larceny by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 7:55 p.m. on Saturday.
Sheriff’s records state Mr. Chachanidze took $269.90 worth of items from the Watertown Walmart without paying.
Joshua A. Beaumont, 23, of 1197 Coffeen St., was charged with DWI, operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of at least .08 of 1 percent, third-degree fleeing a police officer and a number of traffic violations by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 3:48 a.m. on Saturday.
According to sheriff’s records, Mr. Beaumont fled from a sheriff’s deputy after the deputy activated their lights and sirens to make a traffic stop.
Mr. Beaumont was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Zachary J. Lynch, 29, of 24098 State Route 12, Apt 22, was charged with acting in a manner to injure a child, criminal obstruction of breathing, first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree harassment for physical contact by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 12:42 a.m. on Saturday.
According to sheriff’s records, Mr. Lynch attacked an unnamed victim, applied pressure to her throat with his hands and kicked her several times. The reports also state the person he attacked did have an order of protection in place against Mr. Lynch, which he violated when he attacked the victim.
Mr. Lynch was taken to the Jefferson County Public Safety Building, processed and held pending his arraignment hearing, after which he was released on his own recognizance.
