WATERTOWN — Dillon A. Williams, 26, of 901 Hunters Run, Dexter, was charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon by city police at 2:54 a.m. on Sunday.
According to police reports, Mr. Williams threatened Kevin Youmans by raising a metal lever over his head and walking towards Mr. Youmans with it raised, as Mr. Youmans tried to walk away.
Mr. Williams was taken to the public safety building, processed and issued an appearance ticket.
John C. Sheldon, 50, of 27224 Middle Road, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, DWI, aggravated DWI, driving with a BAC over .08 percent, reckless driving and 6 separate traffic violations by the Jefferson County sheriff’s department on Sunday at 8:37 p.m.
According to police records, Mr. Sheldon was driving on Stalpin Road in the town of Rutland while drunk, and swerved into the path of an oncoming sheriff’s patrol car. The sheriff’s patrol car was forced off the road, down a five-foot embankment, and nearly flipped over.
Mr. Sheldon was issued an appearance ticket for the charge of reckless endangerment, and a number of traffic tickets for his DUI charges and related traffic violations.
Aaron M. Warrington, 20, of 25351 Virginia Smith Drive Apt. 7, Leray, was charged with second-degree criminal nuisance for maintaining premises for engaging in unlawful conduct by the Jefferson County sheriff’s department on Sunday at 6:05 p.m.
According to police documents, Mr. Warrington used his apartment in the Woodcreek Apartments to host numerous people at least 8 separate times since June 8. During those gatherings, Mr. Warrington’s guests engaged in physical fights, and generated a number of noise and criminal mischief complaints, which the police had to respond to repeatedly.
Mr. Warrington was issued an appearance ticket for the charge.
