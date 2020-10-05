WATERTOWN — Walter D. Conway III, 39, of 24428 Route 11, Apt. 48, was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal contempt by city police on Sunday.
According to arrest records, Mr. Conway knowingly violated a stay-away order of protection held against him by Amy Conway when he called her phone on Sept. 29. Ms. Conway was in the presence of a uniformed Watertown city police officer when she received the call.
On Sept. 30, Mr. Conway again violated the stay-away order of protection held against him when he engaged in a verbal argument with Ms. Conway during a domestic incident.
Mr. Conway was taken to the county public safety building where he was held in jail pending an arraignment via video call.
John A. Lowden, Jr., 35, of 409 Academy St., Apt. 4, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny by city police on Sunday.
According to arrest records, Mr. Lowden intentionally took a Samsung Galaxy A10E, valued at $100, from the hands of Kimberly J. Chisam during a domestic incident
Mr. Lowden was taken to the county public safety building where he was held in jail pending an arraignment via video call. Ms. Chisam requested a stay-away order of protection against Mr. Lowden.
Britton T. Grant, 29, of 24444 White Road, was charged with two counts of second-degree criminal trespass and three counts of second-degree criminal contempt by city police on Sunday.
According to police reports, Mr. Grant unlawfully entered the apartment of Morgan Lasell on Aug. 31, without permission, and in violation of a court ordered stay-away order of protection held against him by Ms. Lasell.
On Sept. 28, Mr. Grant again violated the stay-away order of protection held against him by Ms. Lasell when he visited her apartment.
On Sunday, Mr. Grant again violated the stay-away order of protection when he entered Ms. Lasell’s apartment without permission.
Mr. Grant was taken to the county public safety building where he was held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Emily R. Mitchell, 32, of 2465 Alexandria Meadows, was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree reckless endangerment by city police on Sunday.
According to police records, Mrs. Mitchell ran into Darvin Mitchell with her blue Dodge in the parking lot of his residence, pushing him toward another vehicle before she backed up. Mrs. Mitchell was also violating a stay-away order of protection held against her by Mr. Mitchell when she did this.
Mrs. Mitchell was taken to the county public safety building where she was held pending arraignment.
Stanislav Petkevichus, 32, of Slingerlands, Albany County, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance by state police in Watertown on Sunday.
According to state police records, Mr. Petkevichus was arrested and later issued an appearance ticket.
Daniel J. Borg, 42, of Watertown, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance by state police in Watertown on Sunday.
According to state police records, Mr. Borg was arrested and later issued an appearance ticket.
Joshua M. Davis, 27, of Fulton, Oswego County, was charged with second-degree menacing with a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon by state police on Sunday.
According to state police records, Mr. Davis has previously been convicted of criminal possession of a weapon, which elevates his charges from Sunday. More details were not provided.
Mr. Davis was arrested and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
Jamell B. Morgan, 32, of Lacona, Oswego County, was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration by state police in Richland on Sunday.
According to police records, Mr. Morgan was issued an appearance ticket for the charges.
