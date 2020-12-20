WATERTOWN — Dariyon M. Hodges, 28, of 423 Clay St., Apt. 1, was charged by city police Saturday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and two traffic violations.
Mr. Hodges was charged at about 9:07 p.m. and was released on scene with an appearance ticket.
Chantelle R. Evans, 27, of 279 Flower Ave. East, was arrested by city police Saturday on a bench warrant issued by the Pamelia Town Court on Nov. 9.
Ms. Evans was turned over to the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and arraigned via Skype. Ms. Evans was released on her own recognizance and ordered to appear in court in the town of Pamelia.
Shane D. Scott, 33, of 133 Fitzgerald Road, Westport, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Saturday with acting in a manner to injure a child under the age of 17 and second-degree harassment for physical contact.
According to police records, at about 12:45 p.m. at the Robins Nest Diner in Ellisburg, Ms. Scott struck Jennifer A. Eastman in the head and scratched her left arm and hand, causing bruises, swelling and pain. While she did all this, Ms. Eastman’s 6-year-old child was close by.
Ms. Scott was issued appearance tickets for her charges and released.
Ryan J. Godlewski, 29, of Watertown, was charged by state police Saturday with third-degree burglary.
According to police records, Mr. Godlewski was charged for an incident that occurred in the town of Watertown. After his arrest, Mr. Godlewski posted cash bail.
Wyatt H. Bishop, 24, of Carthage, was charged by state police Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
According to police records, Mr. Bishop was charged in the town of Champion and released with an appearance ticket.
Robert L. Bell, 32, of Watertown, was charged by state police Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to police records, Mr. Bell was charged for an incident that occurred in the city of Watertown at 12:10 a.m., and he was given an appearance ticket for his charge.
Jennifer L. Hardy, 30, of Watertown, was charged by state police Sunday with two counts of seventh-degree possession of a controlled substance.
According to police records, Ms. Hardy was charged for an incident that occurred in the city of Watertown, and she was released with an appearance ticket.
Alongside Ms. Hardy, Taylor J. Ballou, 30, of Black River, was charged by state police Sunday with three counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal impersonation.
According to state police records, Mr. Ballou was charged for the same incident Ms. Hardy was involved in, at the same time as Ms. Hardy.
