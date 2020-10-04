WATERTOWN — Brian L. Rehrig, 40, of 723 Franklin St., Apt. 3, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt by city police on Saturday.
According to police records, Mr. Rehrig violated a court-ordered stay-away order of protection issued out of Montgomery County, Pa., when he visited the residence of the protected party, Jennifer Johnson, and argued with her during a domestic dispute.
Mr. Rehrig was arrested, taken to the county public safety building where he was held in jail pending arraignment via video call.
Anthony I. Dejesus, 28, of 24097 Route 12, Apt. 104, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt by city police on Saturday.
According to police records, Mr. Dejesus violated a stay-away order of protection issued by Jefferson County Family Court when he entered the residence of Haley Alteri, also known as Haley Dejesus, who is the party protected by the order.
Mr. Dejesus was taken to the county public safety building where he was held in jail pending arraignment via video call.
Emma R. Quailer, 31, of Watertown, was charged with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs by state police on Saturday.
Mr. Quailer was released with an appearance ticket.
Charles R. Parrott, 40, of Adams, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt by state police on Sunday.
In the same incident, Sylvia L. Parrott, 37, was also charged with second-degree criminal contempt.
Both Mr. and Mrs. Parrott were given appearance tickets for the charges.
Michael A. Dusharm, 28, of 464 Peabody Road, Apt. B, Gouverneur, was charged with failing to pay for a service based on stealth by city police on Sept. 29.
According to police records, Mr. Dusharm failed to pay for $6.55 worth of food he ordered and ate at the General Store shop on Bradley Street.
Mr. Dusharm was taken to the county public safety building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Eric W. Walker, 39, of 4 Old State Route 58N, Gouverneur, was also charged with failing to pay for a service based on stealth by city police on Sept. 29.
According to police records, at the same time as Mr. Dusharm, Mr. Walker failed to pay for $9.77 worth of food he ordered and ate at the General Store on Bradley Street.
Mr. Walker was also taken to the county public safety building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
