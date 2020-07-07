WATERTOWN — Brooke M. Countryman, 24, of 309 Mill St., Apt. 502, was charged with acting in a manner to injure a child and second degree criminal contempt for violating a court order by city police on Tuesday at 2:02 a.m.
According to police reports, Ms. Countryman left two children, a fourteen-month old and a four-month old, alone as she climbed out a back window and down the fire escape of her apartment building to escape police on Dec. 13, 2019. The report states that police had been called to the apartment to conduct a welfare check on the children in her care. Police say that her presence at the apartment on that day was unlawful as well, as Ms. Countryman was subject to a stay away order or protection that prevented her from coming near the two children, which had been issued on Dec. 2, 2019.
Ms. Countryman was taken to the city jail and held pending arraignment.
John P. Grimes, 59, of Brewerton, was charged with DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a BAC over .08 percent by state police at 9:37 p.m. on Monday.
Cedric M. Felton, 27, of Watertown, was charged with seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance by state police at 12:29 a.m. on Tuesday.
Melissa A. Cook, 34, of 35873 County Route 46, Theresa, was charged with petit larceny on Monday at 2:54 p.m. by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say that dispatch received a call from the loss prevention officer of the Watertown Walmart that Ms. Cook was taking barcode stickers from discounted merchandise and placing it on clothing items. The loss prevention officer also told deputies that Ms. Cook was trespassed from the store, although supporting documentation could not be produced. According to the police report, Ms. Cook did not pay for $32.27 worth of merchandise.
Charlotte C. Potter, 29, of 505 Arsenal St., Rear, was charged with fourth degree criminal mischief for intentionally damaging property by city police at 4:47 a.m. on July 3. Police say that Ms. Potter repeatedly and intentionally struck the windshield of Joseph G. Haas vehicle with a metal pipe, causing an estimated $150 worth of damage.
