Matthew R. Neel, 38, of Randolf, Mass., was charged with first offense DWI and aggravated DWI with no priors, both misdemeanors, by state police Thursday afternoon at about 4:15 p.m.
According to the police’s online activity log, Mr. Neel was stopped on Route 12 in the town of Leyden.
The investigation is still pending and no further details were provided.
Brandon B. Wisner, 21, of Carthage, was charged with first offense DWI and first offense operation of a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more, both misdemeanors, by state police Thursday night at about 11 p.m.
Mr. Wisner was driving on the Deer River Road in the town of Denmark when he was stopped.
He was released to a third party.
No further information was provided.
Anthony M. Hanson, 29, of Natural Bridge, was charged with three felonies including first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle with a BAC of .08 percent with prior convictions and DWI with a previous conviction within the past 10 years.
On Friday, Mr. Hanson was driving on the Number Three Road in the town of Harrisburg when he was stopped by troopers, according to the state police’s online activity log.
The incident is pending investigation.
No further details were provided.
Shawn V. Vendetti, 39, of Watertown, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance Saturday at about 2:11 a.m. by state police during an incident in which Kyle G. Hanna, 33, of Watertown, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal impersonation.
The incident took place on Route 11 and is pending investigation, according to the online activity log.
No further information was provided.
Austin J. Bush, 22, of Watertown, was charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of more than two ounces of marijuana.
According to the state police’s online activity log, the incident took place on Route 11 in the town of Pamelia at about 10:20 p.m.
No further information was provided.
Zachary D. Bridge, 22, of Madison, was charged with first offend DWI and first offense operating a vehicle with a BAC of more than .08 percent, both misdemeanors.
Mr. Bridge was involved with a domestic dispute July 4 at about 12:10 a.m. in the town of Cape Vincent that lead to the charges, according to the state police’s online activity log.
Aaron C. Jordan, 30, of Whiteville, N.C., was charged with first offense DWI and second-degree obstructing governmental administration, both misdemeanors, on Friday at about 12:30 a.m.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, Mr. Jordan was allegedly intoxicated when he was stopped near the Pamelia McDonald’s, 26470 Virginia Smith Drive.
He is expected to be arraigned in the Leray Town Court on August 26.
No further details were provided.
