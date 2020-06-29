Jonathan R. Thayer, 20, of Port Leyden, was charged with misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal mischief by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Friday evening.
On June 23, Mr. Thayer allegedly drove across the lawn twice at 4264 East Road in the town of Turin in a Dodge Ram truck, damaging the lawn, according to the Sheriff’s Office news release on the incident.
Richard T. Halko, 73, of Carthage, was charged with misdemeanor petit larceny by state police on Saturday morning, according to their online activity report.
The incident took place in the town of Denmark, but charges were filed against Mr. Halko in Carthage on Sunday.
No further details were provided.
Bradley J. Ebersol, 30, of Lowville, was charged with first offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI with no prior, both misdemeanors, by state police at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.
According to the state police online activity report on the incident, Mr. Ebersol was driving on State Route 410 in the town of Denmark.
Kristina M. Kinney, 27, of Watertown, was charged with driving while intoxicated by the village of Lowville police after allegedly failing field sobriety tests during a traffic stop on Saturday at about 1:30 a.m.
At the Lewis County Public Safety Building, her blood alcohol content was found to be .16%, double the legal limit of .08 percent.
