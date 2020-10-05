LOWVILLE — Cody Menard, 18, of Denmark, was charged with 14 counts of second-degree criminal contempt by Lowville village police on Sunday.
According to the police department, police received a complaint that Mr. Menard called a protected party once and send them 13 text messages, which is in violation of a stay-away order of protection issued against him out of the Lewis County Family Court.
Mr. Menard was issued appearance tickets for his charges.
Robert E. Baker, 28, of 4581 Lyons Falls Road, Lyons Falls, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance by sheriff’s deputies on Sunday.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies observed Mr. Baker drive out of the parking lot of the Stewart’s Shops location on Cherry Street in Lyons Falls. The deputies knew Mr. Baker had an active warrant out for his arrest and subsequently conducted a traffic stop on him.
Once deputies took Mr. Baker into custody, they found he had an unspecified quantity of methamphetamine in his possession.
Mr. Baker was taken to the county public safety building in Lowville where he was processed and held in jail for his initial arrest warrant. He was given an appearance ticket for the charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Peter J. Scheer, 32, of 4045 Markham St., Lyons Falls, was charged with third-degree unlawful manufacturing of methamphetamine, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and a number of traffic infractions. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on Mr. Scheer after observing him fail to signal properly for a turn. After stopping Mr. Scheer, deputies discovered he possessed unspecified quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, amphetamine and several products used to manufacture methamphetamine.
Mr. Scheer was arrested and arraigned via the Lewis County CAP court. He was released on his own recognizance after that arraignment.
Kaitlin M. Gibbs, 26, of 7184 East Main St., Port Leyden, was charged with second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and a number of traffic infractions by sheriff’s deputies on Sunday.
In the same instance, sheriff’s deputies charged Sarah J. Smith, 34, of 4263 Route 12, Lyons Falls, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Ms. Gibbs after finding it had suspended license plates that didn’t belong with her vehicle. During the stop, deputies found Ms. Gibbs possessed an unspecified quantity of marijuana. Ms. Gibbs was issued an appearance ticket for her charges.
Deputies also found Ms. Smith, who was sitting in the passengers seat, possessed an unspecified quantity of methamphetamine. Ms. Smith was taken into custody and later issued an appearance ticket for her charges.
Deputies also charged Ian W. Weiler, 24, of 2100 Fish Creek Road, Constableville, on an arrest warrant issued by Lewis County Family Court at the same time. Mr. Weiler was taken to the county jail where he is being held in lieu of bail.
Paul J. Landor, 61, of Halfmoon, Saratoga County, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment by sheriff’s deputies on Saturday.
According to the sheriff’s office, Mr. Landor was driving a 2008 Polaris Sportsman 500 ATV when he rear-ended a 2017 KTM motorcycle in what deputies called a road rage incident. Mr. Landor then intentionally pushed the motorcycle, with its driver still on it, for about 600 feet up Talbot Road in the town of Turin. The motorcycle eventually was caught on the rear wheel of the ATV, with the driver still in the seat, and the two vehicles came to a stop along the side of the road.
Mr. Landor was arrested and taken to the county public safety building where he was issued a number of traffic tickets and an appearance ticket.
