Shawna M. Ferris, 37, Boonville, and a 14 year-old minor were each charged with second-degree criminal trespass by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office.
On June 25, Ms. Ferris and the minor allegedly went into the home at 3359 Quarry St., Port Leyden, without permission and “remained unlawfully inside” according to the news release on the incident.
Nicholas A.E. Polhamus, 28, of Watertown, was charged with driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle on Saturday evening.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release, Mr. Polhamus allegedly fled the scene of an accident on State Route 12 near the intersection of State Routes 177 in the town of Lowville.
Mr. Polhamus was found “a short time thereafter” and taken to Lewis County General Hospital. His alleged intoxication was determined through investigation.
Leonard A. Marengo, 55, of Lowville, was charged with seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Monday at 11:44 a.m. by state police in the town of Lyonsdale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.