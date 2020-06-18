Joseph J. McNally, 41, of 7558 Wildcat Rd., Port Leyden was charged with felony second-degree sex offender registry violation by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday.
According to the news release provided, McNally is a Level 3 sex-offender and is required to report to the county jail in person every 90 days to verify his information for the registry, which he has not done for the past two registration dates.
In 2009, McNally also failed to report on a registration date causing the current charge to be a higher level felony, the release said.
McNally was convicted of two counts of felony first degree sexual abuse in 2005 for forcing a 6-year-old and an 11-year-old child into sexual intercourse and contact in 1999, according to the information provided on the state sex offender registry.
Paul R. Conover, 37, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, as well as a harassment violation by village police.
Mr. Conover is accused of having violated an order of protection on Saturday in an incident on Trinity Avenue in Lowville. He allegedly began “fighting with patrols” when they attempted to arrest him, according to the news release on the incident,
A probation warrant was filed for Mr. Conover on Wednesday and he was remanded to Lewis County Jail.
Mr. Conover was also charged with criminal contempt on June 2 for allegedly being at the protected person’s home.
Katherine M. Jones, 25, of Port Leyden, was charged Wednesday morning with first offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI with no priors, both misdemeanors, state police said.
According to the police’s online activity report, Ms. Jones was driving near the intersection of Sweeney and Fish Creek roads in the town of Greig when she was pulled over.
No further details were provided.
