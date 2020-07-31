Scott A. Danforth, 49, of Carthage, was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia by Lowville police on July 23.
Warren E. Gerrish, 27, of Forestport, was charged with first offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent and first offense driving while intoxicated, both misdemeanors, by state police on July 24.
According to the agency’s online activity log, Mr. Gerrish was pulled-over on State Route 26 in the town of Lewis just after 10 p.m.
Aaron S. Smith, 28, of Carthage was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.
According to the Sheriff’s Office’s news report, Mr. Smith was allegedly driving fast on State Route 26 in Deer River in a red Chevy pick-up truck when a deputy spotted him at about 5:30 p.m. and turned onto East Road without signaling.
Mr. Smith was stopped and through field tests, was discovered to be under the influence of alcohol which the report said was confirmed through the field sobriety test.
Jonathan D. Nellenbach, 25, of Greig, was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief with the intent to damage property by state police in an incident on July 20.
According to the police’s online activity log, Mr. Nellenbach was arrested at a Webster Hill Road address in the town of Ava that evening.
An unnamed 17-year-old in Carthage was charged with drunk driving on July 19 in the town of Greig on Etonville Road.
The State Police’s online activity log indicated the youth was charged with first offense DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent, both misdemeanors.
Emily E. Locy, 32 , of Croghan, was charged with felony third-degree burglary for alleged illegal entry with the intent to steal on June 30 and misdemeanor second-degree aggravated harassment.
According to the State Police’s online activity log, Ms. Locy was arrested on July 17 at 7881 State Route 26.
Stephen J. Scheve, 43, of Port Leyden was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief with the intent to damage property by state police on July 14.
Mr. Scheve was arrested on State Route 12 in Port Leyden on July 17 according to the online activity log for the police.
Amberdawn M. Lampman, 21, of Boonville was charged with second-degree criminal contempt by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on July 16.
According to the office’s news release on the incident, Ms. Lampman violated an order of protection against her by contacting the protected party. The incident took place on State Route 12 in the town of Martinsburg.
Chad R. Kraeger, 33, of Lowville, was charged with misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle without the owner’s consent, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and various traffic violations.
The incident happened on the afternoon of July 11 on Carpenter Road in Turin and Mr. Kraeger was arrested the following morning according to the Sheriff’s Office news release on the incident.
Jerrilee Hartle Jr., 39, of Lowville, was charged with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance by the Lowville police on July 8.
Mr. Hartle is accused of having kicked Michael Irish “several times” during a physical fight which caused Mr. Irish to be seriously injured when he fell down stairs as a result of those kicks, according to the news release on the incident.
He was arraigned and held in Lewis County jail on $10,000 cash bail.
Ashley R. Sullivan, 25, of Martinsurg, was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 percent, fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree harassment.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies investigating a domestic dispute at 6750 River Rd., in the town of Watson discovered that Ms. Sullivan had allegedly drove drunk to the address and intentionally crashed her vehicle into another vehicle in the driveway, causing a chain reaction in which that vehicle hit another vehicle, both of which were damaged.
She is also accused of having “slapped the hand of a member of the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office” during the arrest process which lead to the harassment charge.
Steven M. Bussiere, 53, of Watson, was charged with third-degree falsely reporting an incident and resisting arrest by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on July 7.
Seven minutes after deputies had cleared a domestic dispute at Mr. Bussiere’s Pine Grove Road residence, Mr. Bussiere allegedly called 911 to report an overdose that deputies returned to the home to find no overdose had occurred.
According to the news release on the incident, Mr. Bussiere struggled when he was taken into custody leading to the second charge.
Jonathan M. Blair, 39 of Gouverneur was charged with third-degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, by State Police on July 9.
According to the police’s online activity log, the incident took place at 3312 Deer River Road in the town of Denmark.
Kori L. Smith, 36, of Lowville was charged with misdemeanor first-offense driving while intoxicated on July 9 by the State Police.
Ms. Smith was traveling on State Route 12 near Bardo Road when she was stopped according to the police’s online activity log.
Ian J. Burke, 30, of West Leyden, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and petit larceny, both misdemeanors, by state police on July 8.
The incident occurred in Boonville on Jan. 30 at about 1:30 p.m.
