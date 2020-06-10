Ryan L. Moore, 29, of Canton, was charged Tuesday by state police with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. The charges were issued following a traffic stop around 3:45 p.m. on Route 68 in the town of Oswegatchie.
Sterling R. Grant, 36, of Ogdensburg, was charged Tuesday by state police with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Mr. Grant was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, without bail for having been previously convicted of a weapons possession charge.
Shane J. Grant, 35, of Pennsylvania, was charged Tuesday by state police with felony driving while intoxicated and felony driving while ability impaired by drugs, following a traffic stop around 11:15 p.m. on Morley Park Drive in Oswegatchie. Mr. Grant’s DWI and DWAI were elevated to felonies for having been convicted of each charge within the last 10 years.
David D. Baptista, 31, of 3361 County Route 176, Oswego, was charged by Oswego city police with driving while intoxicated with two prior convictions and aggravated unlicensed operator on May 29, and was transported to Oswego County jail.
Bianca Blakeney, 33, of 182 E. Sixth St., Oswego, was charged May 28 by Oswego city police with assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, assault causing injury to a person less than 7 years old, criminal possession of a weapon, menacing and acting in manner injurious to a child less than 17.
Alexander E. Sullivan, 29, of 1136 State St., Apt. 3, was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and failing to stop at a stop sign. During a traffic stop on State Street on Tuesday at around 9:35 p.m., Mr. Sullivan allegedly ran from the vehicle he was operating after being directed to stop by the activation of emergency lights of a marked patrol vehicle.
Justin E. Cook, 29, of Hogansburg, was charged by state police with third-degree criminal mischief, a felony; and second-degree criminal trespass, a misdemeanor, in connection with an alleged domestic dispute in the town of Fort Covington reported to authorities on April 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.