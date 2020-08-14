Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Thomas E. Bartholomew, 27, of 47 Thompson Rd., Oswego, criminal mischief, 4th degree, July 29, scheduled to appear in Town of Oswego Court, Aug. 10.
Joseph A. Dashnau, 38, of 208 Buffalo St., Fulton, criminal contempt, 2nd degree, July 30, scheduled to appear in Town of Scriba Court, Aug. 13.
Jonathan E. Cronk, 30, of 2429 US Route 11, Parish, criminal contempt, 2nd degree, Aug. 1, scheduled to appear in Town of Parish Court, Aug. 18.
James E. Baker, 39, of 38 Birch Ln., Oswego, criminal contempt, 1st degree; aggravated family offense, Aug. 2, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court the same day.
Keith W. Crump Jr., 40, of 892 County Rt. 30, Altmar, petit larceny, Aug. 2, scheduled to appear in Town of West Monroe Court, Aug. 17.
Susan A. Lamarre, 48, of 1518 Spring St., Syracuse, grand larceny, 4th degree; welfare fraud, 4th degree; and 2 counts of offering a false instrument for filing, 1st degree, Aug. 3, scheduled to appear in Mexico Town Court, Aug. 18.
Megan M. Waite, 21, of 51 S. 11th St., Fulton, two counts of petit larceny, Aug. 4. Waite is to appear in Granby Town Court, Aug. 17.
Fulton Police Department:
Davonte T. Graham, 19, of 1100 Emery St., Fulton, was menacing, 2nd degree; criminal possession of a weapon, 4th degree; endangering the welfare of a child and harassment, 2nd degree, July 27.
Brandon M. Schultz, 26, homeless, bench warrant for failure to appear, July 28.
Misty A. Reynolds, 34, homeless, petit larceny, July 28.
Krystal L. Smith, 20, of 501 Seneca St., Fulton, arrested on charges through the Village of Pulaski Police Dept., July 28.
Alexander M. Beeles, 26, of 501 Seneca St., Fulton, arrested on charges through the Village of Pulaski Police Dept., July 27.
Thomas J. Hill, 24, of 413 Rochester St., Fulton, strangulation, 2nd degree; harassment, 2nd degree, Aug. 1.
Leo Neal Toby Jr., 39, of 15 W. Fifth St. S., Fulton, two counts menacing, 2nd degree; two counts criminal possession of a weapon, 4th degree, Aug. 1.
Chad E. Lucas Sr., 54, of 401 Hannibal St., Fulton, criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd degree; criminal possession of a weapon, 4th degree; menacing, 2nd degree, Aug. 1.
Tina L. Lucas, 48, of 401 Hannibal St., Fulton, criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd degree; criminal possession of a weapon, 4th degree; menacing, 2nd degree; harassment, 2nd degree, Aug. 1.
State police:
Richard C. Shaler, 42, of Parish, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, 3rd degree; DWI, 1st offense, Aug. 1, appearance ticket.
Mark A. Gallo, 60, of Pennellville, criminal possession of stolen property, 4th degree, July 31, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Carissa M. Seaman, 41, of Cleveland, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree; DWI, 1st offense, Aug. 2, appearance ticket.
Jerry Pizarro, 32, of Syracuse, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, 3rd degree; reckless driving, Aug. 3, appearance ticket.
Kenneth E. Green, 57, of Central Square, criminal mischief, Aug. 4, bail bond. This incident is pending investigation.
Robert T. Keough Age, 39, Pulaski, sexual abuse, 3rd degree; acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, Aug. 5.
Todd J. Harvey, 59, of Parish, DWI, 1st offense, Aug. 5, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Ciaya M. Horning, 26, of West Monroe, false personation; criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree, Aug. 6, appearance ticket.
James R. Kissel, 28, of Oswego, DWI, 1st offense, Aug. 6, appearance ticket.
Jason C. Herzog, 38, of Central Square, illegal discharge of a firearm; menacing, 2nd degree; reckless endangerment, 2nd degree; criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd degree, Aug. 7, held.
