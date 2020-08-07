Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Zachary J. Gushlaw, 23, of 84 E. Seneca St., Oswego, burglary, 3rd degree; criminal mischief, 3rd degree; and petit larceny, July 22, held to await arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court later that day.
Michael M. Hamilton Sr., 28, of 540 Cable Rd., Williamstown, menacing, 2nd degree, July 23, scheduled to appear in the Town of Constantia Court on Aug. 17.
Duncan G. Richey, 29, of 202 Stuart Ave., Shelbyville, Kentucky, four counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree; following too closely, July 24, scheduled to appear in the Town of Hastings Court on Aug. 12.
Robert M. Magee, 35, of 3374 State Route 49, Hastings, two counts of grand larceny, 4th degree, held for arraignment in CAP Court later that day.
Chad E. Merrills Jr., 19, of 3 Larobardiere Rd., Mexico, assault, 3rd degree, scheduled to appear in the Town of Constantia Court on Aug. 17.
Charles W. Gedney, 56, of 178 German Dale Dr., Fulton, obstructing governmental administration, 2nd degree, July 28, scheduled to appear in the Town of Granby Court on Aug. 10.
Oswego City Police Department:
Samuel D. Sapka, 24, of 218 E. Seventh St., Oswego, aggravated unlicensed operator, 3rd degree, July 22, released on scene with UTTs and is due back in Oswego City Court on Oct. 22.
Beth L. Nolan, 34, of 827 Middle Rd., Oswego, arrest warrant for criminal trespass, 3rd degree and petit larceny, July 22, held for arraignment later that day.
Joseph M. Bartosek, Jr., 31, homeless, active arrest warrant, July 23, held for arraignment that day.
Charlette R. Ashby, 32, of 32 W. Second St., Oswego, charged with being under the influence of narcotics or drugs while in public, July 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 22.
Brian M. Rodriquez, 37, of 63 E. Seneca St., Oswego, active arrest warrant, July 23, held pending arraignment.
Canny Shorette, 40, of 2266 County Route 2, Richland, bench warrant, July 24, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego City Court later that day.
Sammara Stowell, 27, of 7 Powers Dr., Fulton, arrest warrant, July 24, processed and arraigned at the Oswego City Police Dept., due back at Oswego City Court on Aug. 12.
Douglas L. Pitsley, 38, of 662 County Route 85, Fulton, aggravated unlicensed operation, 2nd degree, July 24, released on scene with traffic citations, due to appear in the Oswego City Court on Oct. 22.
Crystal Dullen, 38, of 170 E. Fourth St., Oswego, aggravated unlicensed operator of a motor vehicle, 2nd degree, July 24, was issued two Uniformed Traffic Tickets and is due back in court on Oct. 22.
Ramon E. Garcia Jr., 21, of 828 Holly Dr., Fulton, aggravated unlicensed operator, 2nd degree, July 25, released on scene with multiple traffic citations and is due to appear in Oswego City Court on Oct. 22.
Lauren M. Connolly, 33, of 134 E. Oneida St., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, July 25, processed and then transported to Oswego County CAP court.
Shane A. Kent, 34, of 100 E. 10th St., Oswego, criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd degree, July 26, held for CAP Court arraignment that day.
Lee A. Williams, 24, of 231 E. Fifth St., Oswego, criminal contempt, 2nd degree, July 26, held pending arraignment in Oswego CAP Court that day.
Christina J. Hill, 27, of 413 Rochester St., Fulton, kidnapping, 1st degree, a class A-1 felony; criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd degree; and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree, July 26. According to police, Hill held a victim against her will in an attempt to collect money.
Buck L. Bates, 36, of 140 W, Bridge St., Oswego, possession of marijuana, 2nd degree; reckless driving; and aggravated unlicensed operation, 2nd degree, July 26, issued UTT’s for having studded snow tires and improper license plates, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Oct. 22.
Kristy A. Shortslef, 41, 167 E. Second St., Oswego, bench warrant, July 26, held at the Oswego County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment in Oswego Count CAP Court.
Fulton Police Department:
Tammy L. Last, 49, of 252 W. Fourth St. S., Fulton, menacing, 2nd degree; and criminal possession of a weapon, 4th degree, July 21.
Bobbie J. St. Andrews, 29, of 252 W. Fourth St. S., Fulton, criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd degree; and attempt to commit assault, 2nd degree, July 21.
Talana J. Savery, 21, of 828 Holly Dr., Fulton, criminal mischief, 4th degree; and endangering the welfare of a child, July 22.
Clinton E. Rowe Jr., 34, homeless, burglary, 3rd degree; and petit larceny, July 23. According to police, Rowe Jr. entered and remained in the Fulton Price Chopper at 12 W. First St. S. after having been previously told he was no longer allowed on the property or inside of the business. While there, he allegedly stole $42.02 worth of food. Entering and remaining in a business he had been barred from allows the charge against Rowe, Jr. to be bumped up from a class A misdemeanor petit larceny to a 3rd degree burglary charge, a class D felony, punishable by as little as no jail time or probation to as much as one to seven years in state prison.
Justin N. Rivera, 30, of 116 N. Seventh St., Fulton, attempt to commit a crime/assault, 2nd degree; criminal possession of a weapon, 4th degree, July 24. Police allege Rivera struck a victim multiple times in the head, shoulders and left arm with a metal baseball bat.
Matthew D. Colling, 31, of 607 Utica St., Fulton, burglary, 3rd degree; petit larceny; and harassment, 2nd degree, July 24.
Timothy F. Carlin, 59, of 221 Cayuga St., Fulton, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, July 24.
Patrick C. Violando Jr., 49, of 110 W. First St. N., Fulton, harassment, 2nd degree, July 26.
Michael J. Queior, 40, of 102 W. Fourth St., Fulton, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child; criminal obstruction of breathing and blood circulation; and harassment, 2nd degree, July 26.
State police:
Jake Nash, 34, of Constantia, DWI - 1st offense, July 24, appearance ticket.
Alexander J. Fatcheric, 25, of Fulton, DWI - 1st offense, July 20, appearance ticket.
Dianne M. Jenks, 69, of Hannibal, prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage; unlawful dealing with a child, 1st degree, July 24, appearance ticket.
Jingzhen Guo, 61, of Ithaca, prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage; unlawful dealing with a child, 1st degree, July 24, appearance ticket.
Donald F. Powless, 36, of Sandy Creek, criminal trespass 2nd; criminal mischief, 4th degree; DWI, 1st offense, July 26, appearance ticket.
Catherine E, Mauck, 61, of Pulaski, DWI, 1st offense; aggravated DWI, July 26, released to 3rd party.
Sarah M. Shaw, 36, of Minetto, unauthorized use of a vehicle, July 26, appearance ticket.
Alessandro M. Lisi, 20, of N. Syracuse, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, 3rd degree; aggravated unlicensed operation; DWAI, combined drugs/alcohol; reckless driving, July 27, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Joseph J. Catalfano, 26, of Auburn, DWI, 1st offense, July 18, appearance ticket.
David R. Maldonado-Carmona, 44, of Fulton, obstruction of governmental administration, 2nd degree; criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree, July 27, appearance ticket.
James R. Clark, 40, of Fulton, criminal contempt, 1st degree; aggravated family offense, July 28, held.
Keith D. Stupp, 42, of Central Square, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree; aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree, July 29, appearance ticket.
Nicholas J. Coss, 31, of Syracuse, aggravated unlicensed operation, 2nd degree, July 30, appearance ticket.
Christopher W. Gagnon, 22, Fulton, rape, 3rd degree; action in a manner injurious to a child under 17, July 30, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
