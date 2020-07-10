Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Aaron L. Vanvorst, 30, of 30 W. 11th St., Fulton, grand larceny, 4th degree, June 24, remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility in lieu of $2,500 cash/$5,000 bond.
James E. Baker, 38, of 38 Birch Lane, Oswego, criminal contempt, 1st degree; aggravated family offense, June 27, remanded to the Oswego County Correctional Facility in lieu of $2,500 cash/$5,000 bond, scheduled to appear in town of Scriba Court, July 9.
Jessica J. Neilon, 40, of 785 E. Taft Rd., E. Syracuse, burglary, 3rd degree, a class D felony; petit larceny; and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 2nd degree, June 27, following a larceny complaint at Walmart in the village of Central Square. According to police, Ms. Neilon had previously signed a Trespass Notice with Walmart, resulting in the burglary charge. She is scheduled to appear in the village of Central Square Court on Sept. 2.
On the same day, Ms. Neilon was arrested based on a Bench Warrant issued out of Cicero. Ms. Neilon was turned over to the Cicero Police Department for further processing.
Michael J. Sanderson, 32, of 18 W. 11th St., Fulton, robbery, 1st degree; criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd degree; and grand larceny, 4th degree, June 29, returned to Oswego County Correctional Facility, held on these charges and other unrelated charges. He is to appear in the Town of Scriba Court on July 2.
Jonathan E. Cronk, 30, of 2429 US Route 11, Parish, criminal contempt, 2nd degree, June 30, arraigned and to appear in the Town of Palermo Court, July 27.
Kristina J. McIntyre, 40, of 126 Mack Rd., Oswego, endangering the welfare of a child, June 30, scheduled to appear in CAP Court, July 15.
Oswego City Police Department:
Shane A. Kent, 34, of 140 W. Bridge St., Oswego, aggravated unlicensed operator, 2nd degree; also issued three additional uniformed traffic tickets for traffic infractions, June 23, due to appear in Oswego City Court, July 30.
Sabrina Gonzalez, 24, of 34 E. Albany St., Oswego, obscenity, 3rd degree, June 23, held for arraignment and transported to Oswego County Correctional Facility for CAP Court on June 23.
Donovan L. Fortney, 28, of 412 Nineteenth Ave., Blossvale, New York, criminal trespass, 3rd degree; burglary, 2nd degree; petit larceny; criminal possession of stolen property, 4th degree, June 23, transported back to the Oswego City Police Department for processing and arraignment.
Buck L. Bates, 36, of 140 W. Bridge St., Oswego, unlawful possession of marijuana, 2nd degree, June 23, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 30.
Amanda J. Grinnell, 51, 418 Howard Rd., Fulton, petit larceny; aggravated unlicensed operator, 2nd degree; criminal impersonation, 2nd degree; criminal mischief in the fourth degree; and two additional uniformed traffic tickets, June 24, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 30.
Samuel D Sapka, 24, of 218 E. Seventh St., Oswego, disorderly conduct (unreasonable noise), June 24, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 30.
Tammy L. Bacon, 43, of 91 Hamilton St., Oswego, grand larceny, 4th degree; conspiracy, 5th degree; and possession of a forged instrument, 3rd degree, June 24, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 30.
Brandon M. Fowler, 33, of 8951 State Route 104, Hannibal, criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument; unlicensed operator; and aggravated unlicensed operation, 3rd degree, June 24, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 30.
Jeremy M. Rupert, 43, of 15 Ohio St., Oswego, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree, June 25, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 30.
Amy E. Baldwin, assault, 3rd degree, June 25, transported to Oswego County CAP Court and held awaiting arraignment on June 25.
Amanda L. Bailey, 29, of 603 Buffalo Rd., Fulton, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree; aggravated unlicensed operation, 3rd degree; and unlicensed operator, June 25, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 30.
Francisco M. Brooks, 30, of 204 E. Seventh St., Oswego, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree, June 25, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 30.
Bonnie J. Sacco, 61, of 14 Murray St., Oswego, grand larceny, 4th degree; forgery, 2nd degree; and conspiracy, 5th degree, June 25, released on her own recognizance with a return court date of July 16, Oswego City Court.
Joshua Sova, 34, of 24 Ontario St., Oswego, burglary, 2nd degree; petit larceny; and criminal mischief, 4th degree, June 26.
David Kingsley, 32, homeless, burglary, 2nd degree; petit larceny; and criminal mischief, 4th degree, June 26.
Chichi Lapointe, 23, of County Route 8, Oswego, burglary, 2nd degree; petit larceny; and criminal mischief, June 26, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court, June 26.
Derek Wright, 30, of 253 Syracuse Ave., Oswego, burglary, 2nd degree; petit larceny; possession of a hypodermic instrument; and criminal mischief, 4th degree, June 26.
Anthony S. Brooks, 29, of 38 E. Albany St., Oswego, open container, June 26, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 18.
Donovan Fortney, 30, larceny, June 26.
Anthony Prunner, 25, of 93 W. Utica St., Oswego, obstructing governmental administration, June 27. According to police, Prunner prevented a firefighter from extinguishing an active structure fire by repeatedly trying to push his way past the firefighter to enter the burning residence, preventing the firefighter from performing firefighting duties. Prunner was transported to the Oswego Police Department for processing, released with an appearance ticket, and is due back in Oswego City Court on July 30.
Timothy L. Benway, 27, of 93 W. Utica St., Oswego, aggravated unlicensed operator, 2nd degree; and criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree, June 27, appearance ticket. Oswego City Court, July 30.
Michael W. Haskins, 26, of 89 W. Utica St., Oswego, obstructing governmental administration; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct; harassment, 2nd degree, June 27. According to police, Haskins went back into a burning structure and, being told to leave the building, refused. Furthermore, according to police, Haskins pushed a firefighter who was fighting an active structure fire. Haskins was allegedly then told to back away from the structure by a police officer and failed to do so. Haskins then allegedly resisted arrest by officers trying to take him into custody. Haskins was transported to the Oswego Police Deparetment for processing and was held pending CAP arraignment on June 27.
Sabrina L.M. Gonzalez, 24, of 34 E. Albany St., Oswego, criminal mischief, 4th degree; and harassment, 2nd degree, June 27, transported to Oswego County Correctional Facility where she was held awaiting arraignment.
Jessie R. Walden, 26, of 35 Hart St., Oswego, public intoxication, June 28, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, July 30.
Anthony Buckner Jr., 41, of 198 E. Albany St., Oswego, DWI - first offense, June 28, released with UTTs and due back in Oswego City Court, July 30.
Fulton Police Department:
Christopher M. Woods, 23, of 258 W. Third St. South, Fulton, criminal contempt, 2nd degree, June 22.
William C. Boyke, 37, of 143 O’Connor Rd., Oswego, criminal contempt, 1st degree; criminal contempt, 2nd degree; and aggravated family offense, June 24.
Katie L. Snyder, 28, of 257 W. Third St. South, Fulton, disorderly conduct, June 22.
Jacob T. Loveall, 23, of 42 March Rd., Oswego, reckless endangerment, 2nd degree; unauthorized use of a vehicle, 3rd degree; aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, 3rd degree; passed red signal; reckless driving; and unlicensed operator, June 24. According to police, Loveall, while knowing he did not have consent from the owner, entered and operated a white 2018 Ford Explorer marked patrol vehicle. Loveall allegedly drove the vehicle at a high rate of speed, through a red light, allegedly nearly striking another vehicle, the driver of which allegedly had to brake aggressively to avoid a collision. According to police, Loveall had a suspended New York non-driver ID only.
Scott Anthony Wells, 22, of 17 N. Sixth St., Fulton, petit larceny, June 22.
Derek B. Ingersoll, 38, homeless, criminal contempt, 2nd degree; and aggravated family offense, June 23.
Taylor S. Clark, 27, homeless, petit larceny, June 25. According to police, Clark stole $13.66 worth of assorted merchandise from Kinney Drugs.
Ryan M. Ochsner, 26, of 1026 Utica St., Fulton, menacing, 2nd degree; and criminal possession of a weapon, 4th degree, June 26.
State police:
Adam J. Colbert, 31, of N. Syracuse, aggravated unlicensed operation,1st degree; DWI, two previous convictions within 10 years, June 27, held.
Jordan E. Lavalley, 19, of Richland, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, 1st,degree, June 27, released to third party.
Stanley J. Thurston, 31, of Pulaski, DWI, 1st offense, June 28, appearance ticket.
Kurtis G. Obrien, 33, of Jamesville, leave injury accident, 1st offense; DWI, 1st offense, June 27, appearance ticket.
Jennifer L. Hall, 50, of Fulton, operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of .08 of 1%, 1st offense, June 28, appearance ticket.
Michael P. Currier, 43, of Kirkville, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, 3rd degree; operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, 1st degree, June 28, appearance ticket.
Joshua B. Labreck, 32, of Parish, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree, June 29, appearance ticket.
Taylor J. House, 26, of Williamstown, torture/injure/not feed animal, June 29, appearance ticket.
Jonathan R. Dennis, 39, of Richland, assault, 3rd degree, June 30, held.
Suzzanne M. Livermore, 31, of Sandy Creek, petit larceny, June 30, appearance ticket.
David M Horton, 82, of Altmar, prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage; unlawful dealing with a child, 1st degree, June 30, appearance ticket.
Donald M Vickery, 61, of Oswego, prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage; unlawful dealing with a child, 1st degree, June 30, appearance ticket.
Claudette M. Betterton, 44, of Fulton, criminal mischief, 4th degree, June 30, appearance ticket.
Eric T. Havington, 23, of Dryden, New York, DWI, 1st offense, July 1, appearance ticket.
John W. Donath, 36, of Syracuse, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 2nd degree, June 26, appearance ticket.
Drarton S. Harris, 40, of Syracuse, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree; aggravated unlicensed operation; DWI, two previous convictions within 10 years; aggravated DWI; use other vehicle without interlock, July 1, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Joseph D. Bouck, 19, of Fulton, petit larceny; criminal possession of stolen property, 5th degree, July 1, appearance ticket.
