Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Amanda L. Fredenburg, 30, of 66 Country Lane, Hannibal, bench warrant, July 8, held awaiting arraignment later that day.
Jonathan W. Goldsmith, 26, of 8278 State Route 289, Belleville, NY, felony bench warrant, July 8, held awaiting arraignment later that day.
Zechariah Karboski, 30, of 5726 Scenic Ave., Mexico, criminal mischief, 4th degree; harassment, 2nd degree, July 9, held awaiting arraignment later that day.
Joshua D. Gaffney, 29, of 95 State Route 104, Williamstown, two bench warrants, July 10, arraigned via virtual arraignment.
Donald W. Crabtree, 33, of 3298 State Route 104, Mexico, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree, July 10, following a complaint of an individual reportedly sleeping in their car in a parking lot, scheduled to answer to the charge in the City of Oswego Court on July 30. Upon further investigation, Mr. Crabtree had an active Arrest Warrant issued by the City of Syracuse. He was turned over to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for further processing.
Adam W. Berthod, 36, of 1718 County Route 37, West Monroe, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree, July 10, scheduled to answer to the charge in the Town of Schroeppel Court on July 22. Upon further investigation, Mr. Berthod had an active Probation Warrant through Oswego County. He was subsequently turned over to the Oswego County Probation Department for further processing.
Corey D. Delong, 36, of 8071 River Rd., Baldwinsville, bench warrant, July 10, held at the Oswego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.
Joseph R. Converse, 20, of 105 Bradley St., Liverpool, arrest warrant issued out of Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, July 11. Mr. Converse was turned over to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for further processing.
William J. Crowe, 31, of 192 W. Fifth St., Oswego, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 1st degree, July 11, issued 7 UTTs for: unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 2 counts of improper plates, unregistered vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and crossing hazard markings following an investigation into a motor vehicle accident in the Town of Scriba; held to await arraignment the following day. Upon further investigation, Mr. Crowe was arrested based on a Violation of Parole Warrant. He was subsequently turned over to the Oswego County Correctional Facility.
Khyla A. Miles, 22, of 310 Ferndale Dr., Syracuse, and Kaneha A. Miles, 26, of 216 W Beard Ave., Syracuse, were both charged with petit larceny and conspiracy, 6th degree, July 12, following an incident at Walmart in the Village of Central Square. The two individuals are to appear in the Village of Central Square Court on July 22.
Kyle A. Bickford, 34, of 292 Shanty Creek Rd., Central Square, criminal mischief, 4th degree, two counts; and criminal obstruction of breathing, July 13, held awaiting arraignment in CAP Court.
Oswego City Police Department:
Raymond L. Besaw, 46, of 379 State Route 48, Fulton, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, July 6, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 13.
Linda M. Smith, 57, of 3 Austindale St., Marcellus, criminal possession of marijuana, 2nd degree, July 7, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 13.
Brian W. Dull, 33, of 186 County Route 43, Mexico, DWI, July 7, after a property damage motor vehicle accident in the City of Oswego, processed and released with UTTs, due back in Oswego City Court on Aug. 13.
Jennifer L. Mello, 38, of 231 Duer St., Oswego, felony bench warrant, July 8, transported to the Oswego City Police Dept., processed and subsequently transported to Oswego County Correctional Facility awaiting arraignment.
James P. Durler, 52, of 514 Griffin Rd., Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, July 8, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 13.
Kelli J. Phillips, 32, of 7100 State Route 104, Oswego, driving while ability impaired by drugs; and criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree, July 8, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court , Aug. 13.
Anthony M. Schmitt, 31, of 6 Lincoln Ave., Oswego, criminal mischief, 4th degree, July 9, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 13.
Matthew S. Shaw, 29, of 95 Ontario Street, Oswego, active bench warrant, July 10, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Daniel Rosario, Sr., 48, of 192 E. Second St., Oswego, criminal mischief; harassment, 2nd degree, July 10. According to police, Rosario, Sr. also struck his spouse in the face with a plastic bottle. Rosario was transported to the Oswego Police Dept. for processing.
Brittainy A. Parker, 27, of 84 Byer Rd., Oswego, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, July 10.
Matthew S. Shaw, 29, of 95 Ontario St., Oswego, criminal contempt, 2nd degree; bench warrant, July 10, held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.
Leonard J. Skubic, 57, of 214 Bunker Hill Rd., Oswego, active arrest warrant, July 11, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Jeremy M. Rupert, 44, of 1741 State Route 48, Fulton, active arrest warrant, July 12, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Andrew J. Shattell, 29, homeless, bench warrant, July 12, transported to the Oswego Police Dept. for processing.
Jeremy M. Rupert, 43, of 1741 County Route 48, Fulton, active arrest warrant, July 12, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Daniel P. Ardizzone, 34, of 75 E. Oneida St., Oswego, aggravated unlicensed operator, 3rd degree, July 12, released with UTTs and due back in Oswego City Court on Aug 13.
Christopher D. Gonzalez, 49, active felony bench warrant, July 12, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court on July 13.
Fulton Police Department:
Tamara A. Custer, 29, of 511 S. Fourth St., Fulton, disorderly conduct, July 7.
Daniel I. Parker, 50, of England, open container of alcohol, July 12.
State police:
Marcus U. Harrington, 39, of Richland, aggravated unlicensed operation; DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, July 10, held.
Harold D. Smith, 47, of Parish, aggravated unlicensed operation, 2nd degree, July 10, appearance ticket.
David B. Nellis, 55, of Parish, DWI - 1st offense, July 11, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Melissa A. Parsons, 43, Oswego, DWI - 1st offense, July 11, released to third party.
Brandon M. Evans, 19, Central Square, petit larceny, July 11, appearance ticket.
Richard J. Theisen, 27, of Central Square, aggravated unlicensed operation, 3rd degree; use of other vehicle without interlock, July 11, appearance ticket.
Richard V. Esposito, 28, of Oswego, aggravated unlicensed operation, 1st degree; DWAI drugs - prior conviction within 10 years, July 11, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Larchie Dalin, 68, of N. Central Square, petit larceny, July 12, appearance ticket.
Connie M. Moffett, 52, of West Monroe, aggravated unlicensed operation, 3rd degree; DWI - 1st offense, July 13, appearance ticket.
Tyler J. Hobart, 28, of Fulton, burglary, 2nd degree, July 12, held.
Raymond J. Ahern, 41, of Altmar, sex abuse, 1st degree; criminal sale of marijuana, 2nd degree; endangering the welfare of a child, July 13, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Bobbi J. Norton, 48, of Mexico, DWI - 1st offense; aggravated DWI, July 15, appearance ticket.
Brian F. Allen, 40, of Central Square, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree, July 16, appearance ticket.
Anthony M. Hibbard, 35, of Sandy Creek, rape, 1st degree; criminal sex act; sex abuse, 1st degree; acting in a manner injurious to a child under 17, July 16, held. This incident is pending investigation - with evidence.
Cameron J. Hill, 21, of Cicero, menacing, 2nd degree; reckless endangerment, 2nd degree; reckless driving, July 17, held. This incident is pending investigation.
Allen J. Babcock, 35, of Watertown, criminal possession of a controlled substance, 7th degree, July 16, appearance ticket.
