Oswego County Sheriff’s Department:
Jonathan E. Cayea, 24, of 33 Fishermans Creek, Baldwinsville, criminal possession of marijuana, 1st degree, July 16, held awaiting arraignment later that day.
Chad E. Grinnell, of 30 W. 11th St., Fulton, and Amanda J. Grinnell, 37, of 418 Howard Rd., Fulton, criminal possession of stolen property, 4th degree, July 19, scheduled to appear in the Town of Scriba Court Aug. 6.
Ronald L. Drake, 50, of 2710 US Route 11, Parish, criminal contempt, 2nd degree, July 19, scheduled to appear in the Town of Parish Court Aug. 4.
Oswego City Police Department:
Anthony Brooks, 29, of 204 E. Seventh St., Oswego, petit larceny, July 13, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 13.
Leighton E. Reynnells, 21, homeless, active arrest warrant for possession of a hypodermic instrument, July 13, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Domonic J. Reitz, 40, of 133 W. Seneca St., Oswego, aggravated unlicensed operation, 3rd degree; failing to stop at a stop sign, July 13, released on UTTs with a return court date of Aug. 13 in Oswego City Court.
Ashley N. LaFave, 30, homeless, criminal possession of stolen property, July 13, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 13.
Anthony M. Schmitt, 31, of 6 Lincoln Ave., Oswego, criminal contempt, 2nd degree, July 13, held pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court.
Jeremy M. Rupert, 43, of 1741 County Route 48, Fulton, petit larceny, July 14, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 13.
Gabriel J. Woods, 25, of 94 W. Eighth St., Oswego, DWI - 1st offense; aggravated DWI; refusal to take a breath test; moved from lane unsafely; and failure to keep right in a two lane road, July 14, processed and arraigned at Oswego County CAP Court on July 14.
Leonard J. Skubic, 56, of 214 Bunker Hill Rd., Oswego, active bench warrant; petit larceny, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 14.
Matthew D. Colling, 31, homeless, petit larceny, July 15, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 13.
Charlotte R. Ashby, 32, of 22 W. Eighth St., Oswego, disorderly conduct; public intoxication, July 16, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 13.
Donovan L. Fortney, 28, of 412 19th Ave., Blossvale, New York, active bench warrant, July 17, held pending arraignment, July 17, Oswego CAP Court.
Jason M. Fantom, 43, of 37 Bunner St., Oswego, active bench warrant for alleged criminal mischief, 3rd degree and criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd degree, July 17, processed and transported to Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in the Oswego County CAP Court that morning.
Michael Sanderson, 32, of 257 Furman St., Syracuse, active arrest warrant, July 17, held at Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment in CAP court later that evening.
David M. Kingsley, 32, homeless, petit larceny, July 17, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 13.
Michael Young, 33, of 3119 County Route 4, Oswego, burglary, 2nd degree; assault, 2nd degree; criminal mischief, 4th degree; criminal possession, 4th degree,; and possession of a hypodermic needle, July 18, processed and transported to Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.
Anthony S. Brooks, 29, of 204 E. Seventh St., Oswego, open container, July 18, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 18.
Marcus M. Miller, 37, of 57 E. Seventh St., Oswego, criminal mischief, 3rd degree, July 18.
Jesse D. Cali, 25, homeless, petit larceny, July 19, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Aug. 13.
James Castiglia, 35, of 72 E. First St. South, Fulton, active bench warrant, July 18, transported to Oswego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment in Oswego County centralized arraignment on July 19.
Fulton Police Department:
Chad Everett Grinnell, 37, of 30 W. 11th St., Granby, arrest warrant for failing to appear in court to be arraigned on the charge of alleged petit larceny, July 13.
Richard Arthur Kelly, 37, Of 113 W. Oneida St., Oswego, bench warrant for allegedly failing to pay restitution, July 13.
Leighton Reynnells, 21, homeless, felony bench warrant, for allegedly having failed to appear, July 13.
Anthony Jones, 23, of 189 S. First St., Fulton, bench warrant for allegedly having failed to appear, July 14.
Megan M. Waite, 21, of 51 S. Eleventh St., Fulton, bench warrant for the alleged crime of petit larceny, July 14.
Clinton E. Rowe Jr., 34, homeless, harassment, 2nd degree, July 14.
Clinton E. Rowe Jr., 34, homeless, petit larceny, July 14. Rowe is accused of allegedly stealing personal toiletries worth $96.37 from the Fulton Price Chopper.
Talana J. Savery, 21, of 828 Holly Dr., Fulton, criminal mischief, 4th degree, July 18.
State police:
Dustin D. Matott, 37, of Oswego, false written statement, July 17, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Bobbie J. Trumble, 42, of Constantia, DWI - 1st offense, July 17, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Jacob R. Nickles, 26, of Watertown, aggravated unlicensed operation, 2nd degree, July 17, appearance ticket.
Ericka Davis, 33, of Oswego, assault with intent to cause serious injury with a weapon, 1st degree, a class B felony; criminal possession of a weapon, 2nd degree: loaded firearm, a class C felony, July 17, cash bail.
Alisa R. Smith, 26, of Granby, petit larceny, July 17, appearance ticket. Location of arrest: Walmart, Granby.
Joshua H. Lamphere, 36, of Parish, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, 3rd degree, July 18, appearance ticket.
Charles C. Cramer, 34, of Kirkville, DWI - 1st offense, July 18, appearance ticket.
Haylee L. Wescott, 31, of Tully, petit larceny; criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd degree, July 19, released on own recognizance.
Dennis W. Maher, 41, of Fulton, DWI - 1st offense; aggravated DWI, July 19, appearance ticket.
Anthony M. Wright, 26, of Syracuse, obstruction of governmental administration, 2nd degree; resisting arrest; DWI - 1st offense, July 20, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
Solomon H. Salisbury, 74, of Fulton, public lewdness, 1st degree; endangering the welfare of a child, July 22. This incident is pending investigation.
Patricia K. Wilson, 57, of Syracuse, aggravated unlicensed operation; DWI, previous conviction within 10 years, July 23, held.
