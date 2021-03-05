Oswego City Police Department:
Kristy M. Balcom, 29, second-degree criminal impersonation, unlawful publication of an intimate image, Feb. 18, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Derek Francis Bivens, 23, reckless driving, failure to obey traffic device, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, first offense DWI, aggravated DWI, Feb. 21, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Christian J. Camacho, 23, criminal mischief, Feb. 18, transported to Oswego Police Department, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Morgan Danielle Cook, 25, moved from lane unsafely, first offense DWI, Feb. 14, issued multiple traffic citations, held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Stephanie V. Cusyck, 25, third-degree criminal sexual act, third degree rape, endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child, Feb. 20, held pending arraignment.
Gary J. Fischel, 41, possession of a hypodermic instrument, Feb. 16, appearance ticket, return court date Feb. 25, Oswego City Court.
Alicia N. Fleming, 34, bench warrant, Feb. 19, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility for arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Nicolas A. Franggi, 21, disorderly conduct, Feb. 12, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 25.
Nicole Marie Holland, 26, possession of a hypodermic instrument, seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 19, appearance ticket, return court date March 4, Oswego City Court.
Jackson M. Kent, 22, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 13, released with court date Feb. 25.
Christopher M. Leone, 33, first-degree reckless endangerment, three counts third degree criminal possession of a weapon, Feb. 10, sent to the Oswego County Correctional Facility for arraignment in CAP court.
Jamie Lynn Lichota, 23, second-degree harassment, second-degree criminal contempt, Feb. 18, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility pending arraignment.
Lucia Rose Livia, 20, disorderly conduct, Feb. 14, appearance ticket, return court date, Feb. 25.
Michael Locke, 23, petit larceny, Feb. 20, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 4.
Marco J. Mastrangelo, 35, arrest warrant, Feb. 21, turned over to Madison County Sheriff’s Department for further processing.
Derrick D. Mccovery, 50, second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, Feb. 16, appearance ticket, return court date Feb. 25, Oswego City Court.
Julianna Maria Perez, 19, third-degree assault, first degree criminal contempt, Feb. 16, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility where she was held pending arraignment in Oswego County CAP Court.
Paige M. Perl, 26, second-degree harassment, Feb. 21, appearance ticket, March 4, Oswego City Court.
Kera H. Reed, 32, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 11, held for CAP Court arraignment. According to police, Kera H. M. Reed was found, after the execution of a search warrant, to possess over 200 bags of heroin/fentanyl allegedly with intent to sell.
Scott A. Robinson, 35, first-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, Feb. 13, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 25.
Tracey E. Schaffer, 36, arrest warrant, Feb. 11, held awaiting arraignment in Oswego City Court.
Latina Janetta Smith, 27, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, Feb. 25.
Joseph W. Snyder, 30, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 16, appearance ticket, return court date, March 4.
Sammara D. Stowell, 27, bench warrant, Feb. 14, transported to the Oswego County Correctional Facility where she will be arraigned.
Robert L. Updegrove, 32, appearance in public under the influence of narcotics or a drug other than alcohol, Feb. 9, appearance ticket, due back in Oswego City Court, Feb. 25.
Heather L. Vannostrand, 26, petit larceny, Feb. 18, appearance ticket, Oswego City Court, March 4.
Lee A. Williams, 25, second-degree criminal contempt, Feb. 21.
Nathanial J. Williams, 25, second-degree criminal contempt, Feb. 11, processed and released.
Fulton Police Department:
Robert L. Bort, 29, homeless, bench warrant, Feb. 15.
Christopher J. Miller, 37, of 19 Pershing Dr., Fulton, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to obey traffic device, Feb.15.
Tiffany M. Eklund, 44, of 301 Erie St., Fulton, petit larceny, endangering the welfare of a child, Feb. 16.
Nicolas R. Shoults, 19, of 1835 County Route 8, Granby, bench warrant, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree harassment, Feb. 18.
Timothy J. Zaryski, 42, of 307 Highland St., Fulton, bench warrant, Feb. 19.
Alicia N. Fleming, 34, of 1822 County Route 6, Volney, bench warrant, Feb. 19.
Jamie M. Cocopoti, 36, of 260 W. Fourth St. S., Fulton, bench warrant, Feb. 21.
State police:
Markus P. Mckenna, 33, of Parish, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 19, appearance ticket.
Brandon M. Miano, 21, of Hannibal, fourth-degree criminal mischief, Feb. 18, appearance ticket.
Tracie E. Green, 31, of West Monroe, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, Feb. 19, appearance ticket.
Mckenzie L. Kuellertz, 25, of Watertown, use of another vehicle without interlock device, Feb. 19, appearance ticket.
Scott E. Dimond, 36, of Syracuse, reckless driving, Feb. 19, appearance ticket.
Alex M. Rivera, 19, of Scriba, petit larceny, Feb. 19, appearance ticket. This incident is pending investigation.
William A. Knapp, 41, of Altmar, petit larceny, Feb. 20, appearance ticket.
Eric P. Kranz, 27, of Hastings, first offense DWI, aggravated DWI, Feb. 20, appearance ticket.
Hailie J. Ziparo, 24, of Central Square, aggravated unlicensed operation, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, use of another vehicle without interlock device, Feb. 20, appearance ticket.
Jason S. Minns, 37, of Spencerport, New York, first offense DWI, Feb. 21, appearance ticket.
Anthony L. Keith, 40, of Cleveland, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 21, appearance ticket.
Brittany N. Shirley, 21, of Cleveland, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 21, appearance ticket.
Samantha C. Hunter, 32, of West Monroe, first offense DWI, Feb. 22, appearance ticket.
Christopher A. Pool, 25, of Altmar, petit larceny, Feb. 23, appearance ticket.
Daniel L. Ives, 56, of Fulton, DWI - previous conviction within 10 years, Feb. 23, appearance ticket.
John F. Musico, 40, of Oswego, third-degree grand larceny, Feb. 22, appearance ticket.
Colleen A. Bellnier, 55, of Evans Mills, New York, first offense DWI, Feb. 24, appearance ticket.
