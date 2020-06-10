Police blotter
CHAUMONT — Two people face charges after $6,360 in damage was allegedly done to private property on the Morris Tract Road during a gathering in April.
Kathryndani B. Hassinger, 27, of Evans Mills, was charged by state police Thursday with second-degree criminal mischief, a felony. Troopers said they were called to a residence on the road in the town of Lyme on April 21 after the property owner noticed two vehicles were stuck in the mud and had caused a significant amount of damage to the property.
Troopers said a bonfire had been held at the location. Benjamin S. Keigley, 25, of Fort Drum, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for allegedly driving a vehicle to the party without the vehicle owner’s permission.
Ms. Hassinger was arraigned via Skype and was released on her own recognizance. Mr. Keigley was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Lyme Town Court.
WATERTOWN — Desiron J. Robertson, 32, of 930 Academy St., was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after he allegedly let his 15-year-old step daughter operate a motor vehicle on city streets. She allegedly caused an accident in which she ran into a house with her two brothers, ages 13 and 1, in the back seat. Mr. Robertson was transported to jail and released with a ticket to appear in city court July 15.
Raymond S. Beutel, 51, of Watertown, was charged June 2, by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies with aggravated family offense, second-degree criminal trespassing and fourth-degree criminal mischief following a report of a domestic incident. The incident is alleged to have occurred on May 22, at a residence in the town of Morristown. Police allege Beutel damaged a door and window screen, then forcibly entered the residence of the victim. He was released under probation supervision.
Tyler J. Shaw, 23, and Michelle C. Little, 25, both of Watertown, were charged Friday by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies with drug possession following a traffic stop in the village of Canton. Shaw was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after police searched the vehicle he was operating and cocaine was found in his possession. Little was charged with possession of a hypodermic instrument after police found needles in her possession.
Craig M. Whitman, 42, of Ogdensburg, was charged Monday by state police with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle following a traffic stop on Route 37 in Morristown.
