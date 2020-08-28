Julian S. McLean, 33, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Tuesday with third-degree burglary following a report of an incident in Lisbon.
Paul B. From, 46, of Texas, was charged by state police Thursday with first-offense driving a commercial motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08 percent. The charges stem from a traffic stop at about 6:50 a.m. in Lisbon.
Cody J. Gladle, 24, of Gouverneur, was charged by state police Thursday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle while ability impaired by drugs in Hammond.
Isaiah J. Derr, 20, of Gouverneur, was charged by Gouverneur police Aug. 18, with fourth-degree criminal mischief. Police allege Mr. Derr intentionally punched a window of an exterior door, shattering it, during an argument with a person.
Sylvia L. Taylor, 33, a state parolee of Gouverneur, was charged by Gouverneur police Aug. 19, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic needle during a home check by state parole officers. Police allege Ms. Taylor was in possession of a bag of hypodermic needles, empty glassine envelopes and two glassine envelopes containing a white powdery substance that field tested positive for heroin.
Kimberly A. Hutton, 55, of Redwood, was charged by Gouverneur police Aug. 16, with petit larceny. Police allege Hutton stole two plants, each valued at $14.99 from Price Chopper.
Mark L. Shippee, 43, of Richville, was charged by Gouverneur police Aug. 17, with second-degree harassment. Police allege Mr. Shippee was involved in a physical altercation with another person in the Kinney Drugs parking lot on East Main Street. Police further allege Mr. Shippee punched the other person in the face.
Sheyanne J. Summers, 29, of Akwesasne, was charged by state police Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in Massena.
