Fern R. LaRue, 47, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police around 7:24 p.m. Thursday, with first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated family offense, second-degree aggravated harassment and trespassing, a violation.
After responding to a report of an order of protection violation in Oswegatchie, police allege LaRue violated an Ogdensburg City Court-mandated order of protection by sending text messages, calling the protected party and showing up at the protected party’s residence. She was released under probation supervision.
Ryan J. Labaff, 24, of Massena, was charged by state police around 4:44 p.m. Thursday, with third-degree criminal mischief following a report of property damage on June 15, in Massena. Police allege Labaff used a blunt object to smash a side-view mirror on the victim’s 2010 Toyota Tundra, causing more than $250 in damage.
