Troy L. Sweeney, 19, of Norwood, was charged Wednesday morning by state police with third-degree rape, third-degree criminal sexual act, second-degree criminal sale of marijuana and endangering the welfare of a child. The charges stem from a report filed May 14, alleging Sweeney raped a 16-year-old victim and provided marijuana to the victim on May 13, in the town of Stockholm. He is scheduled to answer the charges in Stockholm Town Court at a later date.
Michael M. Chambers, 41, of Massena, was charged June 4 by Massena police with two counts each of exhibiting an obscene movie to a child and endangering the welfare of a child. No additional information was available at the time of this report.
Gabrielle R. Finen, 19, of Parishville was charged Wednesday afternoon by state police with one count of petit larceny. No additional information was available at the time of this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.