Justin A. Fountain, 37, of Russel, was charged Sunday by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies with third-degree assault, following an investigation into a June 11 report of a domestic incident in Madrid. Police allege Fountain struck a woman in the face with his elbow, knocking out her front tooth and causing swelling and bruising to her eye. A no harass order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.
Brian A. Simmons, 41, of Gouverneur, was charged Sunday by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies with third-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree menacing, endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment. Police allege Simmons swung a metal baseball bat and hit a vehicle occupied by family members several times, causing damage to the vehicle. He was released under probation supervision and a no harass order of protection was issued in favor of the victims.
Laccie L. Teneyck, 33, of Lisbon, was charged Tuesday by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies with fourth-degree criminal mischief, following an investigation into a domestic incident at a residence in Lisbon. Police allege Teneyck damaged a window screen at the residence during the dispute.
Chad R. DeLong, 30, of Black River, was charged Monday by state police with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. No additional information was available.
