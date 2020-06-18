Jonathan R. Barto, 25, of Brasher Falls, was charged by state police around 2:13 a.m. Wednesday, with second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief for damaging more than $250 worth of property, second-degree menacing with a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Michael G. Prior Jr., 47, of Brasher Falls, was charged by state police around 10 p.m. Monday, with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and using a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, following a traffic stop on Lee Road in Oswegatchie.
Lloyd V. Lennox, 33, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police around 12:37 p.m. Tuesday, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
