Peter C. Miller, 66, of Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam police Saturday, with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with at least 0.08% blood alcohol concentration and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway. Police said they observed Miller’s vehicle passing through a red light at the intersection of Market and Grove streets in Potsdam, and during a traffic stop on Route 56, an open alcoholic beverage was found inside Miller’s vehicle. Miller’s BAC was determined to be 0.09%.
Matthew R. Alexis, 23, of Texas, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Saturday, with fourth-degree criminal mischief following a report of a fight in progress in the town of Fine. Police allege Alexis damaged the window of a vehicle not belonging to him.
Frederick Compo, 29, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Potsdam police Friday, with DWI and aggravated DWI following a traffic stop on Market Street. Police said they stopped Compo after observing the vehicle he was driving did not have working taillights, and determined he was intoxicated.
Don W. Jenkins, 44, of Gouverneur, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Saturday, with DWI, speed not reasonable and prudent and refusal to take a breath screening test following a report of a motor vehicle crash on Sunrise Circle in Hermon. Police allege Jenkins was operating a 2020 Polaris RZR UTV and drove off the roadway on a curve.
