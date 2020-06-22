Jason J. McCarthy, 35, of Russell, was charged by state police Sunday with third-degree burglary following an investigation into a reported theft on June 4 at a camp on County Route 24 in Pierrepont. Police allege McCarthy forced entry into a garage and stole various tools and items inside.
Gauge L.R. Tyo, 28, of Morristown, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Friday with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree menacing and endangering the welfare of a child following a report of a domestic incident at a residence in Morristown. Police allege Tyo held a knife to a victim’s throat while in the presence of a minor and while a no-harassment order of protection was in place. He was arraigned at St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, and released on his own recognizance.
Matthew D. McDonald, 30, of Hermon, was charged by state police Saturday with second-degree forgery following an investigation into a Dec. 20 forgery complaint.
An unidentified 18-year-old of Massena was charged by state police Saturday, with third-degree assault following a report of an incident on Stearns St. in Massena.
Sydney M. Streeter, 19, of Canton, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Sunday with driving while intoxicated following a property damage incident on County Route 24 in Edwards. Police allege Ms. Streeter was operating her vehicle under the influence of alcohol when it exited the roadway and struck a road sign.
