Justin A. Massey, 40, of Gouverneur, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Sunday, with first-degree criminal contempt and aggravated family offense, both felonies. Police allege Massey violated a no contact order of protection by going to the residence of a protected party Saturday. He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton, on $5,000 cash bail, $10,000 bond.
Allison A. Boots, 25, of Massena, was charged by state police Monday, with first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI following a traffic stop on Main Street in Massena.
Dylan R. Sharpstone, 24, of Canton, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Friday, with second-degree criminal trespassing following a report of a domestic incident in Hermon. Police allege Sharpstone entered a dwelling without permission. An order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.
Spencer D. Williams, 57, of Canton, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies on June 20, with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree menacing following a report of a domestic incident that day in Canton. Police allege Williams drove to the victim’s home and acted in a manner “that made the victim fear physical injury,” violating a stay away order of protection. He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail without bail.
Morgan D. Bates, 27, of Canton, was charged by state police Saturday, with first-offense driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI following a traffic stop on Route 68 in Oswegatchie.
Jeffrey S. Khun, 28, of Fowler, was charged by state police Saturday, with misdemeanor acting in a manner injurious to a child following a report of a domestic incident. No additional information is available at this time.
