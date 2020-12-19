Potsdam police charged Austin Calderwood, 29, of Potsdam, with driving while ability impaired by drugs and no or insufficient tail lamps following a traffic stop at 1 a.m. Thursday on Grove Street.
Police said he was observed traveling with insufficient tail lamps and, during the traffic stop, determined that he was under the influence of drugs.
He was released on an appearance ticket for Jan. 6 in Potsdam Town Court.
State police reported Saturday that they charged Tracy M. Hance, 38, of DeKalb with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance at 9:29 p.m. Tuesday stemming from an incident reported at 7:20 a.m. in the town of Russell.
She was released on an appearance ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.