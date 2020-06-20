Britany D. Cote, 30, of Massena, was charged by state police June 11, with third-degree assault with the intent to cause physical injury and second-degree criminal trespassing at a residence in Massena. Cote was additionally charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Ashli E. Bernard, 23, and Jonathan M. Popiel, 42, both of Potsdam, were each charged by Potsdam police around 11:50 a.m. Friday, with second-degree harassment following a report of a domestic incident on Maple Street in the village.
Francis T. Green, 42, of Potsdam, was charged by state police around 12:05 a.m. Friday, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Green was arrested at a residence on Canton Street in Oswegatchie. No additional information was available.
