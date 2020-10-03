State police charged Stacie L. Johnson, 47, of Watertown, with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08% following a property damage accident at 8:23 p.m. Friday in the town of Long Lake.
Her blood alcohol content was not available. State law says a BAC of 0.08% or higher constitutes intoxication. She was released to a third party.
State police charged David R. Redmond, 37, of Ogdensburg, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance at 6:20 p.m. Friday in Ogdensburg. He was released on an appearance ticket.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Cody D. Davis, no age or address available, with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol greater than 0.18%, driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation following an investigation into an incident that allegedly occurred in the town of Madrid. Police said Mr. Davis is a suspect from a trespassing complaint.
Mr. David allegedly had a blood alcohol content of 0.21%. State law says a BAC of 0.08% or higher constitutes intoxication, while a BAC of 0.18% meets the threshold for aggravated DWI.
He was issued tickets to appear in Madrid Town Court at a later date.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies charged Maraina J. Villalobos, no age or address available, with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child after investigating a report of an assault that took place on July 25 during a party in the town of Rossie.
Ms. Villalobos was arraigned in Rossie Town Court and released on her own recognizance. A stay away order of protection was issued in favor of the victim.
Potsdam police charged Donald Patrick Allyn, 22, of Longville, Texas, with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.18%, driving while intoxicated and failure to keep right at 10:43 p.m. Thursday on Maple Street.
Police said they made the stop after an observing a white truck with Mr. Allyn as the driver being operated erratically. His blood alcohol content was not available. State law says a BAC of 0.08% or higher constitutes intoxication, while a BAC of 0.18% meets the threshold for aggravated DWI.
He was issued tickets to appear Oct. 14 in Potsdam Town Court.
