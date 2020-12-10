MASSENA — Frederick D. Heiserman, 37, of Massena, was charged by state police early Thursday morning with second-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle. He was remanded to St. Lawrence County jail, Canton.
Christopher D. Lewis, 19, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Wednesday with acting in a manner injurious to a child.
