Joshua D. Perry, 34, of Colton, was charged by state police Friday, with driving while intoxicated and aggravated DWI in connection to a report received May 13.
Michael J. Frary, 29, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Saturday, with DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08 percent.
Josiane Cote, 24, of Laval, Quebec, was charged by state police June 11, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on the International Bridge Road in Massena.
Gerald C. Terrance, 61, of Brasher Falls, was charged by state police Friday, with second-degree menacing with a weapon following a report of incident in the town of Lawrence.
Emily H. Underwood, 25, of Massena, was charged by state police Saturday, with DWI and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.08 percent following a traffic stop in the town of Louisville.
Alexander P. Denesha, 19, of DeKalb Junction, was charged by state police Sunday, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Ryan L. Moore, 29, of Canton, was charged by state police Sunday, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle following a traffic stop on Route 68 in Canton.
Aidon R. Clothier, 21, of Potsdam, was charged by state police Sunday with fourth-degree stalking and resisting arrest following a report of an incident on Friday in the town of Fowler.
Jeramy A. Darrow, 21, of Fulton, was charged by state police Sunday, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in the town of Lawrence.
Kari M. Horne, 32, of Gouverneur, was charged with petit larceny by state police Monday at 4:33 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.