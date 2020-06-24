Three people were arrested by Potsdam police Sunday night, following a report of a fight in progress Friday on Raquette Road in the village.
Amber M. French, 32, Potsdam, Lauren-Ann E. Sawyer, 28, Potsdam, and James R. Whalen, 29, Parishville, were each charged with disorderly conduct and second-degree harassment in connection to the alleged fight.
Natasha M. Petrie, 30, and James R. Petrie, 36, both of Rensselaer Falls, were each charged by state police Sunday with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of second-degree criminal possession of meth manufacturing material.
Mr. Petrie was additionally charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated and two counts of operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Melissa J. Jerome-Dobbs, 39, of Rensselaer Falls, was charged by state police Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs.
Robert S. Peloquin, 61, of Massena, was charged by state police Sunday with third-degree assault with the intent to cause physical injury.
Charles W. Clark, 35, of Massachusetts, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Monday with driving while intoxicated following a traffic stop on East Main Street in Canton.
