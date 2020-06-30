Skyler D. Keleher, 19, Colton, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Monday, with failure to register a change of address as a sex offender. While investigating a missing person complaint at Keleher’s documented residence in Colton, police allege he had not been living at the address since May 16. Police said they located Keleher on June 7, on Liberty Avenue in Massena.
Kyle K. Rivers, 34, Potsdam, was charged by Potsdam police Monday, with two counts of second-degree harassment and one count of unlawful imprisonment following a complaint of a domestic incident on Canal Street in the village.
Spencer D. Williams, 57, Canton, was charged by sheriff’s deputies Monday, with second-degree criminal contempt after allegedly contacting a protected party on a no contact order of protection while incarcerated at the St. Lawrence County jail June 24. Williams is currently held on another charge and was held for this charge on $250 cash or $500 bond.
