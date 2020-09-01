CANTON — Drake M. Dishaw, 27, of Massena, was charged by St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies Monday with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on Route 11 in Canton.
Police allege Mr. Dishaw was in possession of more than one-quarter ounce of cannabis wax.
Chelsie R. Paro, 30, of Ogdensburg, was charged by state police Sunday with fourth-degree computer tampering. Police allege Paro tampered with another person’s Apple iCloud account.
Tyler D. Finley, 35, of Ogdensburg, was charged by Potsdam police Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after officers responded to a complaint on Leroy Street in the village.
