WATERTOWN — Seamus L. Fields, 29, of Broadway Avenue, was charged by city police on Sunday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.
According to police records, Mr. Fields is accused of kicking in a door in close proximity to a 16-month-old boy, and threw a stroller causing it to land within a foot of the child during a domestic dispute in his apartment Sunday.
Mr. Fields was arrested, taken to the Metro-Jefferson Public Safety Building and held pending arraignment.
