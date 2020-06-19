Payton A. Roberts, 23, 134 Union St. 5, was charged by city police with fourth-degree criminal mischief after she allegedly took her grandmother’s cell phone Thursday evening in an attempt to prevent her from dialing 911 during an argument. Ms. Roberts was taken to jail and held pending an arraignment hearing in city court.
Joseph T. Ossola, 34, 21601 CT RT 60 21B, was charged by city police with third-degree assault on Thursday. According to a police report, Mr. Ossola allegedly injured Christina L. Nims when he held her down on their bed, applying pressure to her neck with his forearm and elbow.
The alleged assault caused Ms. Nims’ to suffer left radial nerve palsy in her left hand and wrist, which had to be medically evaluated and will require further treatment, according to a police report. Mr. Ossola voluntarily responded to jail for fingerprinting and processing before being held pending an arraignment hearing in city court. Lee M. Adkins, 28, 415 Gotham St. (LKA) 2, was charged early Friday by city police with fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespassing.
On Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, Mr. Adkins allegedly damaged the door jamb and casing to apartment 2 of 661 Factory St., which was vacant and locked to prevent intruders, by using a knife to carve away the door casing in order to gain entry.
Mr. Adkins was arrested at around 12:50 a.m. on Friday, transported to jail and then released with a ticket to appear in city court in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.