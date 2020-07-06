WATERTOWN — Walter H. L. Davis, Jr., 35, of 205 E. Lynde St., Apt. B, was charged with second degree menacing and fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use on Sunday at 7:12 p.m. by Watertown city police. According to police reports, Mr. Davis swung a hatchet at his girlfriend Heather Elliott’s face during a domestic incident at his apartment. He was transported to the city jail and held pending a video arraignment.
Temperance A. Fraley, 24, of 1100 Huntington St., Apt. B, was charged with fourth degree criminal mischief for the intentional damage of property by Watertown city police on Sunday at 6:48 p.m. Police say Ms. Fraley intentionally put a hole in a wall when she threw Kari LaClair’s cell phone at it. Ms. Fraley was transported to the city jail and held pending arraignment.
Kenton D. Miller, 33, of 624 Franklin St., Apt. 2B, was charged with second degree criminal trespass by Watertown city police on Saturday at 11:06 p.m. According to police, Mr. Miller entered and remained inside Melinda Rivera’s home at 702 Franklin St.
Tyreek R . McCallum, 24, of 5524 Forrest Road, Greenboro, N.C., was charged with fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon by Watertown city police on July 1 at 1:47 a.m. Police say that Mr. McCallum possessed a “pair of metal knuckles.” He was given an appearance ticket for Watertown city court on Sept. 30.
