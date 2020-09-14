WATERTOWN — Dale C. Groff, 45, of 24097 Route 12, Apt. 105, was charged with petit larceny and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance by city police at 1:29 a.m. on Monday.
According to police reports, Mr. Groff walked out of the Stewart’s Shop on North Massey Street with a submarine sandwich without paying for it. The sandwich was worth $6.99. Upon arrest, police found Mr. Groff also possessed a mouth strip with buprenorphine and naloxone, which is a controlled substance. The mouth strips are typically prescribed to people undergoing opioid addiction treatment.
Mr. Groff was taken to the county public safety building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Catherine M. Melhuish, 35, of 240 East Main St., Apt. 3, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest by city police at 10:49 a.m. on Sunday.
According to arrest records, Ms. Melhuish walked directly into the path of a vehicle traveling down Burdick Street, forcing the driver to swerve to avoid hitting her. When police arrived, Ms. Melhuish refused to cooperate, pulled away when officers attempted to arrest her and laid on the ground with her arms underneath her to avoid being handcuffed.
Ms. Melhuish was taken to the county public safety building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Paul D. Bauer, 34, of 126 North Orchard St., Apt. 4, was charged with disorderly conduct by city police at 8 a.m. on Sunday.
According to police records, Mr. Bauer was heard playing music from his apartment at an “unreasonably loud volume,” so loud it could be heard from several houses away.
Mr. Bauer was processed on scene and given an appearance ticket.
