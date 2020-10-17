WATERTOWN — Jessica J. Davison, 32, 210 Church St., was charged by city police Saturday morning with first-degree operation of a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Ms. Davison allegedly possessed two glassine envelopes of heroin at the North Watertown Cemetery on Bradley Street shortly after midnight. Ms. Davison was taken to jail, then later released with a ticket to appear in City Court on Nov. 9.
Kwuan D. Allen, 30, 207 Wealtha Ave., was charged by city police with third-degree assault after he allegedly struck a woman in the face with a door during a domestic incident early Saturday morning.
At about 2:36 a.m. at his listed residence, Mr. Allen allegedly struck Courtney Snyder in the face with the door, causing several of her teeth to break, a police report stated.
He was arrested shortly after and held in jail pending an arraignment hearing.
