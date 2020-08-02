WATERTOWN — Andrew F. McConnell, 30, of 661 Factory St., Apt 26, was charged with criminal mischief for intentionally damaging property and five counts of acting in a manner to injure a child by city police at 8:14 p.m. on Saturday.
According to arrest records, on May 27, at approximately 8 p.m. at 700 Griffin St., Mr. McConnell punched through the front passenger window of Janay Anderson-McConnell’s vehicle during a domestic incident, causing $219.99 worth of damage. Police reports say that when Mr. McConnell punched through the window, the shattered glass sprayed into the backseat, where five children between the ages of two and seven were seated.
Mr. McConnell was arrested at 430 Factory St., on Saturday and taken to the city jail where he was held pending a video arraignment.
Chad M. Gaffney, 37, whose listed address is the Watertown Relax Inn, room 104, was charged with false personation by city police at 10:38 pm on Friday at 357 Keyes Ave. At the same time, Michaele J. Reid, 32, of 720 Lillian St., was also charged with second-degree criminal impersonation.
According to police records, Mr. Gaffney provided a uniformed Watertown City police officer with the false name of Chad Johnson after being informed of the consequences for providing a fake name. Ms. Reid provided the same officer with the name and birth date for Ashley Freeman to avoid being arrested on a warrant.
Mr. Gaffney and Ms. Reid were both taken to the Metro-Jefferson public safety building, processed and released with appearance tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.