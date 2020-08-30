WATERTOWN — Malcom J. Hagwood, 25, of 572 Pearl St., Apt 5, was charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment and third-degree criminal mischief by city police at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.
According to arrest records, Mr. Hagwood intentionally damaged Toniann Hagwood’s iPhone 10 Max, valued at $1,000, during a domestic incident. He also restrained Mrs. Hagwood by closing the door to their apartment and preventing her from leaving.
Mr. Hagwood was taken to the county public safety building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Colin S. Davis, 25, of 406 Stone St., was charged with second-degree criminal contempt by city police at 6:10 p.m. on Saturday.
According to police records, Mr. Davis violated a stay-away order of protection against him by Marta Miller when he was seen at Ms. Miller’s home.
Mr. Davis was taken to the county public safety building, processed and held pending arraignment.
Michelle R. Ricks, 48, of 415 Gotham Road, Apt. 6, was charged with disorderly conduct for unreasonable noise by city police at 9:36 p.m. on Saturday.
According to police reports, Ms. Ricks screamed obscenities outside of her home, before walking inside and, while still screaming, broke glass, alarming her neighbors.
Ms. Ricks was taken to the county public safety building, processed and released with an appearance ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.