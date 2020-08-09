WATERTOWN — Thomas J. Sweredoski, 48, of 246 N. Pleasant Street, Apt. 2, was charged with second degree burglary and criminal mischief for intentional damage of property at 1:14 p.m. on Saturday by city police.
According to police records, Mr. Sweredoski entered the home of Eric Johnson on Clinton Street, and damaged Mr. Johnson’s property while inside. Mr. Sweredoski was taken to the public safety building, where he was processed and held in jail pending arraignment.
