WATERTOWN — Suzanne M. Jenness, 41, of 151 Charles St., was charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, and a traffic violation at 10:39 p.m. on Saturday. According to the police report, this was Ms. Jenness’ first DWI offense. Aggravated DWI in New York means that the individual had a BAC at or above 0.18 percent when tested with a breathalyzer.
David J. Robinson, 24, of 1102 Boyd St.,was charged with third degree robbery, petit larceny, second degree harassment, first degree criminal contempt, and second degree unlawful imprisonment by city police at 1:41 p.m. on Saturday.
Police say that at 12:22 p.m., Mr. Robinson stole a purse belonging to Alexis Rae White during a domestic dispute between the two at the Family Dollar store on Arsenal St., then grabbed her arm several times to keep her from leaving the store. He then grabbed both of her arms, told her she was not going anywhere, and attempted to force her into his vehicle. This was in violation of a “refrain from” order of protection levied against Mr. Robinson by Ms. White on Dec. 9, 2020.
Mr. Robinson was taken to the public safety building and held pending arraignment via video call.
